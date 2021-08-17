Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 301

(AP GraphicsBank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed Monday night trying to cross U.S. 301 near 44th Avenue East, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say an SUV driven by an 83-year-old Bradenton man was heading south in the left lane of U.S. 301 at about 8:35 p.m., approaching the intersection of 44th Avenue East.

A 26-year-old Sarasota man was attempting to cross U.S. 301 on foot when he was hit by the SUV.

Troopers say a second unknown vehicle may have also hit the pedestrian; the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myakka City man killed in Monday morning crash
The Manatee County School Board is in session Monday morning.
Manatee school board approves mask mandate, with opt-out option
Kevin Van Ostenbridge
Manatee County Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19
Heather Jurek
Former caretaker accused of exploiting elderly victim
Keith Smith Jr.
Bradenton man charged in tattoo shop robbery

Latest News

Sunny mornings with afternoon storms are back in the forecast
Drainage improvement project underway in Rubonia following years of flooding problems.
Drainage project improving flooding issues in Rubonia
Nothing expected to come our way for now
Late day storms are back this week
weyant
Emma Weyant recognized during City of Sarasota meeting