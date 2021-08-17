Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 301

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed Monday night trying to cross U.S. 301 near 44th Avenue East, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say an SUV driven by an 83-year-old Bradenton man was heading south in the left lane of U.S. 301 at about 8:35 p.m., approaching the intersection of 44th Avenue East.

A 26-year-old Sarasota man was attempting to cross U.S. 301 on foot when he was hit by the SUV.

Troopers say a second unknown vehicle may have also hit the pedestrian; the investigation continues.

