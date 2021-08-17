Advertise With Us
Manatee rescue teams note passing of retired K-9 officer

Retired K-9 Rocky
Retired K-9 Rocky(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The volunteer nonprofit Manatee County Search and Rescue announced that Rocky, a retired K-9 officer with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, has died.

Rocky served Manatee County until his retirement in 2019, the group’s Facebook page said. “To Deputy Franklin, his family, and all those at MSO, our thoughts are with you. Rest in Peace Rocky and thank you for your service to the citizens of Manatee County.”

