Manatee County teacher talks virtual learning on Good Morning America

A Lee County Middle School teacher appeared on GMA to give back to school advice.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County middle school teacher participated in a segment on Good Morning America about students returning to in-person learning.

Starloe Galletta, a history teacher from Lee Middle School gave some advice to parents concerning anxiety upon returning to class learning.

“It’s our job as teachers and parents to help scholars process those emotions to be able to name what’s going on. I think the other thing is building vocabulary around emotions.  There should be an adult at the school that any student can go to and speak to if they are feeling some sort of unease or anxiety. There should always be a relationship,” Galletta said.

You can watch the interview online here.

