Man charged in Sunday night shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after shooting another man three times during an argument Sunday night, the Sarasota Police Department said.

On Aug. 15, just before 11 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of N. Tamiami Trail after reports of a shooting.

According to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit, police found a victim shot three times, with one shot shattering his femur. Standing nearby, Daevaun Corbert, 24, surrendered to police and told them his 9mm handgun was sitting near his front door. “It’s my gun, I’ll explain!” Corbert told police, documents say.

Officer also found three shell casings in the grass outside his apartment.

Based on evidence, Corbert was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

