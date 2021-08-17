Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man charged in Sunday night shooting in Sarasota

Daevaun Corbert
Daevaun Corbert(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after shooting another man three times during an argument Sunday night, the Sarasota Police Department said.

On Aug. 15, just before 11 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of N. Tamiami Trail after reports of a shooting.

According to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit, police found a victim shot three times, with one shot shattering his femur. Standing nearby, Daevaun Corbert, 24, surrendered to police and told them his 9mm handgun was sitting near his front door. “It’s my gun, I’ll explain!” Corbert told police, documents say.

Officer also found three shell casings in the grass outside his apartment.

Based on evidence, Corbert was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myakka City man killed in Monday morning crash
The Manatee County School Board is in session Monday morning.
Manatee school board approves mask mandate, with opt-out option
Kevin Van Ostenbridge
Manatee County Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19
Heather Jurek
Former caretaker accused of exploiting elderly victim
Keith Smith Jr.
Bradenton man charged in tattoo shop robbery

Latest News

JFCS of the Suncoast to offer free counseling to hospital workers
SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday August 17
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday August 17
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday August 17
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday August 17