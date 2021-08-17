Late day storms are back this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that Fred has made landfall it will continue to move north and we can expect to see a return to the basics with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the SE on Tuesday and this should allow for late day storms to fire up along the sea breeze. These storms will develop inland and track to the NW toward the Gulf late in the afternoon.

It’s going to feel much hotter on Tuesday as we will begin to see more sunshine and there is a lot of deep tropical air being drawn up from what is left of Fred. The heat index will approach advisory levels. The heat index on Tuesday and Wednesday will be from 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon. So if you’re going to be out working or playing in this heat make sure you stay hydrated.

Heat index to be 100-105 degrees in places (WWSB)

This pattern will continue through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

In the tropics we continue to monitor several areas. Fred made landfall in the east central Florida peninsula just after 3 p.m with sustained winds of 65 mph. It will continue to bring heavy rain on Tuesday through NE Alabama and N. Georgia. It will continue to lose strength as it moves over TN.

Nothing expected to come our way for now (NOAA)

Grace will be pulling away from Haiti on Tuesday and will eventually gain strength south of Cuba and become a tropical storm once again. The projected path of Grace is staying well south of the Suncoast as it heads toward Mexico. It’s expected to become the second hurricane of the season as it moves through the very warm waters of the SE Gulf of Mexico toward the Mexican coastline. Personally I think it will be stronger than that due to water temperatures approaching 90 degrees near the Bay of Campeche.

Newly named Henri (pronounced ahn-REE) formed near Bermuda and is expected to loop around that island and not be a threat to the US as it will eventually get picked up by a trough of low pressure and carried out into the north central Atlantic.

Elsewhere things are quiet for now but we are now in the peak of hurricane season which began Aug. 15th and goes through mid October. That is when 80% of all storms develop. The majority of the major hurricanes (winds greater than 110 mph) form. So be prepared there is a lot of season left to go before the official end which is Nov. 30th.

Boaters look for winds out of the south to southeast on Tuesday at 10 knots and seas 2 to 4 feet offshore and around 2 feet in the bay. There will be a light chop in the bay and a moderate chop offshore.

