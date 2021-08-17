JFCS of the Suncoast to offer free counseling to hospital workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning immediately, JFCS of the Suncoast will provide free mental health counseling to any staff of Sarasota County and Manatee County hospitals.

The organization is hoping to help healthcare providers with treatment to deal with the emotional burden from the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Counseling is available to the staff at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Englewood Community Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Blake Medical Center and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

”We need to support healthcare workers who are risking their lives and working above and beyond to help patients survive this medical crisis,” said Arthur Lerman, JFCS President/CEO. “This is a particularly difficult time for staff, even more so than earlier in the pandemic when hospitalizations rates were high. What makes today’s circumstances more challenging, mentally and emotionally, is that this situation could have been avoided if more people had been vaccinated. As it has done for the past 35 years, JFCS is here to support our community during times of need.”

Hospital staff seeking free mental health counseling support may contact the JFCS Intake Department directly at 941-366-2224, ext. 116, to schedule priority appointments with clinicians. JFCS clinicians are experienced in trauma-based counseling, including cognitive, behavioral and psychodynamic approaches to struggles with depression, anxiety, anger management, bereavement, post-traumatic stress order and stress reduction. Hospital staff may schedule confidential sessions that can be conducted in-person or via Telehealth.