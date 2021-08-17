Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Hours of COVID-19 testing sites change in Sarasota County

Robert L. Taylor
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Sarasota has announced a change in hours for its community testing sites in Sarasota and North Port.

Testing sites located at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota, and Dallas White Park in North Port, have changed their operating hours to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Department of Health also advises that they are waiting on updates on the distribution of booster vaccines.

