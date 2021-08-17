Drainage project improving flooding issues in Rubonia

RUBONIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-million dollar drainage improvement project is moving along now in Rubonia. Residents say flooding has been an issue for years. Having all these construction vehicles and materials in neighborhoods throughout the historic community has been a long time coming.

“We’ve had water up to our waist, we’ve had to tear up all the sheet rock in the house and rip up all the carpet,” said Atherline Murrell, a Rubonia resident.

Crews are upgrading the drainage piping and installing two stormwater ponds. Manatee County officials say this will give the water more places to go, instead of just in the roads and in people’s yards and homes.

“It gets frustrating, but hopefully what’s going on know makes a lot of difference,” said Louis Murrell, a Rubonia resident.

As part of this project, sidewalks will also be installed on the streets. This project is expected to by finished by November of 2022.

“They understand it’s going to be a process, it takes a little time to get taken care of,” said Louis B. Goff, President of the Rubonia Community Association. “But they know the end result, they wont have to worry about putting their furniture up on blocks, moving stuff, getting wet and carpets getting wet.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.