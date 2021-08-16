Where’s Wade? The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are looking for fun out of the sun this summer, look no further than Bradenton.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature spent the pandemic making over their exhibitions, and the staff there said there is no better time to visit.

After a difficult year, Communications Director Remi Gonzalez and her team said The Bishop is thriving.

Over quarantine, the staff worked around-the-clock to update several spaces and create new exhibitions, making the best out of a difficult situation.

“It did give us the time and the space to do things like upgrade the planetarium system and the manatee rehabilitation area,” Gonzalez said.

While the crew kept busy, guests were anxious to get back. Gonzalez said it has been crowded since they have reopened, and they are thrilled to welcome everyone in again.

“When I walk the floor, I see people looking at the exhibitions and going ‘wow’ or ‘I didn’t know that,’ it is so fulfilling.”

One of the biggest draws to The Bishop lies within the story they are telling. The focus of every exhibition shows off a part of the Suncoast’s history.

“This is our story,” Gonzalez said. “This is the story of Southwest Florida.”

Between visiting manatees on the mend, taking trip to the stars in the planetarium and looking back thousands of years into the history of the Suncoast, the museum has something to offer for everyone.

Staff there say the best part for the team though, is finally seeing guests again after a difficult year.

“It has been magical.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.