‘Where’s the Bus?’ app will let Manatee County parents keep eye on students

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -The School District of Manatee County offers an app to help you track the location of your child’s bus, including when it will arrive at your stop.

The app is called “Where’s the Bus?” and is a free app for mobile devices that have internet access. The app takes about five minutes to download and set up. Navigate to wheresthebus.com on a desktop computer, find the parent tab and click “set up account.” Select Manatee County, Fla. from the drop-down menu.

You can add your student to the list by entering the child’s last name and student ID.

After you complete all the steps, you will receive an email with instructions on how to download the app.

