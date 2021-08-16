Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Where’s the Bus?’ app will let Manatee County parents keep eye on students

Where's the Bus? is an app that will help parents keep track of their student's transportation.
Where's the Bus? is an app that will help parents keep track of their student's transportation.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -The School District of Manatee County offers an app to help you track the location of your child’s bus, including when it will arrive at your stop.

The app is called “Where’s the Bus?” and is a free app for mobile devices that have internet access. The app takes about five minutes to download and set up. Navigate to wheresthebus.com on a desktop computer, find the parent tab and click “set up account.” Select Manatee County, Fla. from the drop-down menu.

You can add your student to the list by entering the child’s last name and student ID.

After you complete all the steps, you will receive an email with instructions on how to download the app.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Tracker
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!
John Lakeberg
Bradenton man found after silver alert issued
fred 10
11 p.m. Update: Tracking Fred, Grace, and Invest 96L!
This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast
TS Fred 9am Update
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!

Latest News

Following a devastating earthquake ... Haiti is bracing for Grace
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
Groups say they’ll sue feds over lack of manatee protections
Kevin Van Ostenbridge
Manatee County Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19
Myakka City man killed in Monday morning crash