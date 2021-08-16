Utilities Billing Office resumes appointment only for in-person services

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that the Utilities Billing Office will resume appointment-only in-person service effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

To schedule an in-person appointment, email utilitybill@sarasotaFL.gov or call 941-263-6260 or 941-263-6261. Utility bill payments may be made over the phone, by mail or online. More information can be found on the Utilities Billing Services page on www.SarasotaFL.gov.

A secure drop box is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Utility Billing Office, 1761 12th St., for payments by check or money order.

Staff are monitoring the local positivity rate daily to determine when to fully reopen the billing office to the public. The Development Services Department has also resumed appointment-only in-person service at the City Hall Annex. The rest of City Hall and other City buildings are open to the public. Face coverings are encouraged indoors.

For more information on appointment-only service, contact the Utilities Billing Office at 941-263-6260 or 941-263-6261 or email utilitybill@sarasotaFL.gov

Additional resources

COVID-19 vaccine:

Vaccines are available on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Department of Health-Sarasota’s downtown location at 2200 Ringling Blvd.

La Primavera Supermarket, 901 N. Washington Blvd., will host a walk-up vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in partnership with DOH-Sarasota, the City of Sarasota and The Mallard Law Firm.

Testing sites:

Walk-up: A walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Aug. 27. The site is closed Sundays.

Drive-thru: A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is available at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. An appointment is not required. The site is closed Sundays.

Testing is also available from Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Centers, CVS, Walgreens and other providers. A list of additional COVID-19 testing sites and more information can be found online

COVID-19 hotline: A hotline operated by the Department of Health-Sarasota County is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 941-861-2883.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.