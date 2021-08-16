Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida panhandle, T.S. Grace heads toward Haiti

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall just after 3:15 p m.
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall just after 3:15 p m.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Coast of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend from Navarre to the Steinhatchee River as Fred makes landfall. As of 3:15 p.m. EST, Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas.

Radar data from Tallahassee and Eglin Air Force Base confirmed that winds were estimated at 65 mph at landfall.

There is also a Storm Surge warning in effect for the Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown. Tropical Storm Fred could produce extremely heavy rainfall.

The Caribbean is extremely busy as Tropical Storm Grace heads toward Haiti. The national Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on Tropical Disturbance 8 which could become Henri.

