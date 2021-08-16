Advertise With Us
Myakka City man killed in Monday morning crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Myakka City man was killed in a head-on crash in rural Manatee County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At about 4:45 a.m., the Myakka City man was northbound on County Road 675, north of State Road 64. As his SUV was rounding a left-hand curve, he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a truck traveling in the opposite direction, the FHP said.

The SUV driver died at the scene. Two Bradenton men in the truck sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

