More arrests made in stabbing after homeless man stabbed in North Port

Police have arrested two more men in connection with the stabbing of a homeless man in North Port
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two more arrests have been made after a homeless man was stabbed over $40.

North Port Police initially made one arrest in the July 31. The victim told officers that the men exited a Crown Victoria and a small car. He could only identify one man as John Uzzardi. The man received a stab wound to his torso and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators believed that all three men worked together to pull off the ambush. Through interviews with witnesses and the victim, police were able to issue arrest warrants for Michael Uzzardi, the son of John Uzzadi, and Daegan Veal 24. All three are charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

All three men have been booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

