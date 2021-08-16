Manatee school board mulling mask mandate

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board Monday is considering a mask mandate for students and employees -- with an opt-out provision -- through Aug. 23.

In an emergency meeting currently underway, board Chair Charlie Kennedy offered a motion to direct the superintendent to implement a mask mandate in all schools, but allowing students and school employees to opt-out of the requirements.

More than 40 citizens have signed up to comment. The board will vote on the motion once comments are concluded.

Today’s meeting comes in the wake of data showing 68 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manatee County school on Friday.

The imposition of a mandate, even with an opt-out clause, would be a major shift in policy, going against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates. Two other school boards in Florida -- Alachua and Broward -- have mandated masks in their districts, in defiance of DeSantis’ order.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran last week threatened to withhold paychecks for school board members superintendents in those districts. The State Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting Tuesday “to consider the compliance of school districts, including Broward and Alachua” with the health department rule and a new state law known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” according to a notice of the meeting.

The U.S. Department of Education said it was “deeply concerned” about DeSantis’ executive order and said it was ready to help districts directly, the federal agency said in a letter to the governor Friday.

The letter also said President Joe Biden’s administration will work with school districts and educators directly if the Florida Department of Education does not distribute federal pandemic aid to the districts. Cardona wrote that the federal American Rescue Plan Act signed by Biden in March allocated some $7 billion to support Florida schools.

Florida has not submitted a plan to the federal government about how it intends to spend federal relief money earmarked for schools, though the issue is on the agenda for a State Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. Plans were due on June 7.

- Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

