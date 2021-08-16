Manatee County Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Blake Medical Center. He received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in June.

Van Ostenbridge is in stable condition and says he’s receiving “wonderful care” from the staff at Blake.

“I want to thank my family and friends for the support they’ve shown and I look forward to returning back to work to represent my constituents,” he said in a statement.

