Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19

Kevin Van Ostenbridge
Kevin Van Ostenbridge(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Blake Medical Center. He received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in June.

Van Ostenbridge is in stable condition and says he’s receiving “wonderful care” from the staff at Blake.

“I want to thank my family and friends for the support they’ve shown and I look forward to returning back to work to represent my constituents,” he said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Tracker
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!
John Lakeberg
Bradenton man found after silver alert issued
This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast
fred 10
11 p.m. Update: Tracking Fred, Grace, and Invest 96L!
TS Fred 9am Update
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!

Latest News

Groups say they’ll sue feds over lack of manatee protections
Myakka City man killed in Monday morning crash
The latest track for Tropical Storm Grace.
The Suncoast will see a few effects from Fred today
Florida sees tourism rebound in second quarter