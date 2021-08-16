Henri may soon form near Bermuda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fred continues to push towards the northern coast, as it does so we felt the impact especially offshore. Feeder bands from Fred brought heavy rain and strong winds off the coast. The rest of the night we will see a light rain at times.

As Fred sets eyes towards just west of Panama City as we start the new week, some of the outer bands will bring us isolated to scattered storms to start the week. At this point, it does not look like a wash out but more so spell/waves of isolated storms for Monday.

As we watch Fred head north, Grace, a Tropical Depression, continues to be battered by the islands as it directs towards the Dominican Republic. The current course keeps Grace going over land into midweek. This will ultimately affect the intensity of Grace. Right now, Grace does not have the Suncoast in the cone of uncertainty but as it glides through the south we will continue to monitor shifts in the tracks.

A third system just off of Bermuda. Invest 96L has a 90% chance of developing in the next 2 and 5 days. This small organizing complex of storms is likely to become our 8th named storm of the season, Henri. This low pressure system is moving southwest but although it is in a conducive environment, by Tuesday conditions for development look to deteriorate.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

