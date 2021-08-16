Fred makes landfall into Panhandle of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Fred has made landfall at 3:15 p.m. this afternoon in the E. Central part of the Florida Panhandle as a strong tropical storm with winds of 65 mph. It officially made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida . It is moving tot he NNE at 9 mph.

We will continue to see some rain bands feed into the coastal areas of the Suncoast through this evening.

