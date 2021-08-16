Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Fred makes landfall into Panhandle of Florida

Strong tropical storm Fred
Strong tropical storm Fred(wwsb)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Fred has made landfall at 3:15 p.m. this afternoon in the E. Central part of the Florida Panhandle as a strong tropical storm with winds of 65 mph. It officially made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida . It is moving tot he NNE at 9 mph.

We will continue to see some rain bands feed into the coastal areas of the Suncoast through this evening.

