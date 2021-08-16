Advertise With Us
Former caretaker accused of exploiting elderly victim

Heather Jurek
Heather Jurek(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County caretaker has been arrested after police say she exploited her elderly patient.

Heather Jurek is accused of using the 80-year-old victim’s credit cards to pay her bills. She had come to be employed independently by the victim after previously working for a home health care company. The victim noticed the transactions on her card and contacted authorities. The thefts occurred beginning in Dec. 2019 and stopped in Aug. 2020.

The victim told authorities that Jurek was given the card to buy groceries and it was when she was given this access to the account that the money was taken, investigators allege.

Officials say Jurek was withdrawing at least $300 a week from the victim’s account. In total, it’s believed that Jurek made $4500 worth of fraudulent purchases. She has been arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person, a third degree felony.

