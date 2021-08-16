Advertise With Us
Florida gas prices continue to inch downward

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Analysists continued to see a slight downward trend in Florida gas prices, AAA reported Monday.

The state average dropped a penny last week, to $3.01 per gallon. “Continued concerns about the spread of COVID-19 prevented gas prices from gaining any ground last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Crude oil and gasoline futures prices have fallen due to worries about the reduction of global fuel demand. “The lower futures prices should enable gas prices to trend lower in the coming week,” he said.

Gas prices remain well above what drivers paid this time last year and in 2019, when pump prices followed more traditional trends. Florida gas prices averaged $2.10 per gallon in August 2020 and $2.45 per gallon in August 2019.

On average, Florida drivers are currently paying $45 to fill up a 15-gallon tank. That’s $8 more than what a full tank cost in August 2019.

“The long term future of pump prices is hard to predict, due to the pandemic’s effect on global supply and demand,” Jenkins continued. “Traditionally, gas prices rise in the spring, fluctuate in the summer, and fall in the fall and winter months. However, this has been anything but a traditional year.”

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.16), Panama City ($3.12), Tallahassee ($3.08).
  • Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.95), Orlando ($2.97), Jacksonville ($2.97), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.97).

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local gas price averages.

