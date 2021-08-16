The Suncoast will see a few effects from Fred today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The circulation around Tropical Storm Fred is producing an onshore wind flow today that will present a few problems. A rip current advisory will be up all day for the risk of dangerous coastal currents. Swimming is not advised today.

Additionally, small craft should exercise caution today as a small craft advisory has been issued.

Storm surge and tropical storm warnings are up for the Panhandle. Fred remains a tropical storm with 50 mph winds as of 5 a.m. Some additional strengthening is possible before landfall later this afternoon or evening. It is south of Panama City and moving north toward that general area.

Over the next few days, our weather will return to typical patterns. With some slightly drier air moving in, our rain chances will decrease a bit, sunshine will return, our temperatures will climb to the low-to-mid 90s and a few afternoon storms will break the heat each day.

