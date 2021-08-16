Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Diver finds a nearly 6 inch Megalodon tooth

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shark tooth hunting is a popular pastime hobby. Small teeth are found in plenty across beaches all across Venice and parts of the Suncoast. On some occasions, someone gets lucky enough to find the holy grail, a Megalodon tooth. Rarely do these prehistoric teeth get discovered on the beach, they are more often discovered in dives just off shore.

This is what played out for Sam Martinez Jr. this weekend, as he was taking part in a charter dive with Aquanuts Scuba Diving in Venice. Venice, well known as the “Shark Tooth Capitol” of the world, showed what it had to offer to Martinez. As he was diving 1 mile offshore in 30 feet of water, he came across a 5 and 3/4 of an inch prehistoric Megalodon tooth.

Sam explained that this was a dream of his after spending over 2 years and over 40 dives looking for a dream tooth. “You daydream about it you know, you go through it in your mind. Oh my God, one day it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. Then when it does happen, you just can’t believe it. I’m just glad that I have it on video, I can always go back to my two minute video and just relive that exact moment and remember the adrenaline and the pure joy of just being a kid that found the you know the golden egg in an Easter egg hunt,” Martinez Jr. explained.

Sam said that it only took about 5 minutes to find the tooth and although he has found some in the past, none compare to this one!

Sam finds massive prehistoric shark tooth.
Sam finds massive prehistoric shark tooth.(WWSB)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Tracker
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!
John Lakeberg
Bradenton man found after silver alert issued
fred 10
11 p.m. Update: Tracking Fred, Grace, and Invest 96L!
This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast
TS Fred 9am Update
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!

Latest News

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
A 5 and 3/4 inch prehistoric tooth found in Venice.
Nearly 6 inch Megalodon shark tooth found
News at 4:00pm
ABC 7 News at 4:00pm - Monday August 16, 2021
Prices Decline
Local Gas Prices Decline