Diver finds a nearly 6 inch Megalodon tooth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shark tooth hunting is a popular pastime hobby. Small teeth are found in plenty across beaches all across Venice and parts of the Suncoast. On some occasions, someone gets lucky enough to find the holy grail, a Megalodon tooth. Rarely do these prehistoric teeth get discovered on the beach, they are more often discovered in dives just off shore.

This is what played out for Sam Martinez Jr. this weekend, as he was taking part in a charter dive with Aquanuts Scuba Diving in Venice. Venice, well known as the “Shark Tooth Capitol” of the world, showed what it had to offer to Martinez. As he was diving 1 mile offshore in 30 feet of water, he came across a 5 and 3/4 of an inch prehistoric Megalodon tooth.

Sam explained that this was a dream of his after spending over 2 years and over 40 dives looking for a dream tooth. “You daydream about it you know, you go through it in your mind. Oh my God, one day it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. Then when it does happen, you just can’t believe it. I’m just glad that I have it on video, I can always go back to my two minute video and just relive that exact moment and remember the adrenaline and the pure joy of just being a kid that found the you know the golden egg in an Easter egg hunt,” Martinez Jr. explained.

Sam said that it only took about 5 minutes to find the tooth and although he has found some in the past, none compare to this one!

Sam finds massive prehistoric shark tooth. (WWSB)

