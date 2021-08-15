State asks for emergency hearing on Piney Point

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has asked for an emergency court hearing on its request to transfer control of the troubled former phosphate processing plant at Piney Point from its owners, saying HRK Holdings’ lack of progress, coupled with two recent tropical weather systems threatening the area, could cause another environmental disaster.

Lawyers for the DEP filed the emergency request Saturday, saying, “HRK has demonstrated its inability to continue to maintain, repair, or close the stack system.”

The request says HRK has not reduced water levels in the stack system that sprung a leak in April. And with an already active hurricane season, the DEP says there is a real possibility that the stacks could fail again.

“Due to the lack of storage capacity and the high potential for additional heavy rainfall in the immediate future, water levels at the Site need to be immediately lowered to prevent overtopping, flooding and uncontrolled or untreated discharges from the Site to the surrounding areas and the environment,” the request says.

The decades-long issues at the fertilizer processing plant came to a head in April when a leak in a holding pond, called a phosphogypsum stack, forced operators to release 215 million gallons of nutrient-loaded wastewater into Tampa Bay to avoid an even larger catastrophe.

The state returned the management of Piney Point back to HRK Holdings in June after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order and a DEP emergency order expired.

Several attempts by ABC7 to reach HRK Holdings for comments Sunday morning were unsuccessful. The number listed on its website has been disconnected; a number for HRK principal shareholder Mickey Harley went unanswered.

In documents filed Saturday, the DEP says Piney Point has received 22 inches of rain since the beginning of June, and should expect at least another 11.5 inches by the end of September.

The DEP estimates that the Piney Point stacks only have capacity to hold another 10 inches of rain, or about 52 million gallons of water.

The DEP originally filed it’s request for receivership Aug. 5 in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Manatee County. They also have filed a civil suit claiming HRK did not comply with earlier requirements to completely remove process water from the main retention ponds on the property. The state claims HRK is liable for up to $50,000 per day that it has not accomplished the goal.

Whoever the court would appoint to take over Piney Point would be charged with addressing the day-to-day maintenance of the facility to prevent spills and other discharges; treatment, discharge or disposal of contaminated water sitting in the holding ponds; and the repair and permanent closure of the facility.

