Silver Alert issued for Bradenton man

John Lakeberg
John Lakeberg(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing person.

Sixty-two-year-old John Lakeberg was last seen driving away from his home in the Westwinds Village mobile home park at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in his red Ford F150 with Florida tag IW21CJ. Lakeberg has medical issues and requires medication.

He is five feet, eight inches tall, 210-230 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a fish on the back, blue jean shorts, and sneakers.

A silver alert has been issued. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

