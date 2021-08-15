Advertise With Us
Missing man sought in Palmetto

John Beck
John Beck(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing Palmetto man.

The sheriff’s office says John Beck, 84, left his home in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood early Sunday morning and was last seen riding his dark-colored tricycle out of the entrance of the neighborhood and onto Erie Road.

Beck has medical issues and is most likely disoriented. Efforts to locate him, including aerial surveillance, has been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

