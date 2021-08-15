Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Local missionaries send help to Haiti

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a major earthquake struck just off the coast of Haiti this weekend, killing over 700 and injuring thousands, local missionaries immediately began work to fly out disaster relief supplies.

One of those groups included Agape Flights, located in Venice, which flew out medical supplies, tarps, and more Sunday morning. They set a course to Les Cayes, one of the communities impacted by the natural disaster. Agape Flights has a history of sending help to the Caribbean since 1980.

CEO Allen Spiers said jumping to help was a no brainer. “It was really very very seamless today because good staff and people being prepared. We had tarps on hand, we had food, we had solar lights. All of this stuff was already here because of the generosity of people in Southwest Florida who give to Agape Flights”.

The company is still seeking more supply donations, whether they be medical supplies, tents, ready-to-eat food, or more, all to help those impacted in Haiti.

