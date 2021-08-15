Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The 8th named storm may soon form

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fred continues to push towards the northern coast, as it does so we are feeling some of the impact especially offshore. Feeder bands from Fred are bringing heavy rain and strong winds up to 40 mph just off the coast. A marine warning stays in place through the 7 o’clock hour. Expect steady light rain this evening with periods of heavy downpours.

As Fred sets eyes towards just west of Panama City as we start the new week, some of the outer bands will bring us isolated to scattered storms to start the week. At this point, it does not look like a wash out but more so spell/waves of isolated storms for Monday.

As we watch Fred head north, Grace, now a Tropical Depression, continues to be battered by the islands as it directs towards the Dominican Republic. The current course keeps Grace going over land into midweek. This will ultimately affect the intensity of Grace. Right now, Grace does not have the Suncoast in the cone of uncertainty but as it glides through the south we will continue to monitor shifts in the tracks.

A third system is brew just off of Bermuda. Invest 96L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 2 and 5 days. This organizing complex of storms is likely to become our 8th named storm of the season, Henri. This low pressure system is moving southwest but although it is in a conducive environment, by Tuesday conditions for development look to deteriorate.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast
5 P.M Remnants of Fred
11 p.m. Update - Remnants of Fred and Tropical Storm Grace
Tropical Tracker
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!
Fred 5am update Saturday
5 a.m. Update - Fred’s track continues to move west
Steven Lewter
Alleged carjacker tries twice, fails twice, Bradenton Beach police say

Latest News

Strong storms off the coast as feeder bands from TS Fred moves towards the northern Gulf.
Weather Forecast: Sunday Evening, August 15, 2021
Fred Update 8
8 p.m. Update: Tracking Fred and Grace!
TS Fred 9am Update
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!
Tropical Tracker
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!