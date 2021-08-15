Advertise With Us
8 a.m. Update: Tracking two tropical storms!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are pushing north-northwest in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, far to the west of the Suncoast. We will see some of the tropical moisture associated with the storm, which is likely to become a tropical storm again, before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle early Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Grace is in the Caribbean, moving west-northwest, on nearly the exact track Fred took a few days ago. Grace will move over the island of Hispanola and then Cuba, which will limit the storm from developing. And the current track would take the storm into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, although south Florida is still in the cone of uncertainty. Grace’s closet approaching to Florida would be Thursday on this track.

We will continue to monitor both storms closely. And you can download our ABC7 First Alert Mobile Weather App to your smartphone to get automatic updates on the storm.

