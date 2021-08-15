11 a.m. Update: Tracking Fred and Grace!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fred continues pushing north-northwest in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, far to the west of the Suncoast. We will see some of the tropical moisture associated with the far eastern edge of the storm, before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle early Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Grace is in the Caribbean, moving west-northwest, on nearly the exact track Fred took a few days ago. Grace will move over the island of Hispanola and then Cuba, which will limit the storm from developing. And the current track would take the storm into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, although south Florida is still in the cone of uncertainty. Grace’s closest approach to Florida would be Thursday on this track.

11 am Sun update Grace (Station)

