Manatee County closes its 6 libraries after some employees tested positive for COVID-19

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County libraries are now temporarily closed all thanks to COVID-19.

There are now around two dozen new positive cases among Manatee County workers. Six of those cases are from employees at the Central Library in downtown Bradenton. That has forced the shut down of the county’s six libraries.

Manatee County administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says an IT worker who works with all the libraries could be the reason for this spread.

“The health department contact tracers are working on ways to identify individuals that may have visited, especially the Central Library,” said Hopes.

There were also 16 exposures from the six library workers. More than half of the cases are people who are fully vaccinated.

“I’m amazed that it is closed, it seems to me that they’re spreading disease and they don’t want it spread here,” said Emerick Polgar, a Bradenton resident. “I’m a little shocked.”

“They have so many services if you want to research something or that kind of thing,” said Shirley Keiner, a Bradenton resident. “Now it’s not available to you, so it’s been a big loss as far as I’m concerned.”

The new COVID positive cases for Manatee County workers bring that total to 83 since May 3rd.

As of right now, the Central Library will reopen on August 23rd, while all the others will reopen on August 24th. You can still use their library services by logging onto https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/manatee_county_public_library_system.

