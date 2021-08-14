Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County closes its 6 libraries after some employees tested positive for COVID-19

Positive COVID cases forces temporary closure of Manatee County libraries.
Positive COVID cases forces temporary closure of Manatee County libraries.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County libraries are now temporarily closed all thanks to COVID-19.

There are now around two dozen new positive cases among Manatee County workers. Six of those cases are from employees at the Central Library in downtown Bradenton. That has forced the shut down of the county’s six libraries.

Manatee County administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says an IT worker who works with all the libraries could be the reason for this spread.

“The health department contact tracers are working on ways to identify individuals that may have visited, especially the Central Library,” said Hopes.

There were also 16 exposures from the six library workers. More than half of the cases are people who are fully vaccinated.

“I’m amazed that it is closed, it seems to me that they’re spreading disease and they don’t want it spread here,” said Emerick Polgar, a Bradenton resident. “I’m a little shocked.”

“They have so many services if you want to research something or that kind of thing,” said Shirley Keiner, a Bradenton resident. “Now it’s not available to you, so it’s been a big loss as far as I’m concerned.”

The new COVID positive cases for Manatee County workers bring that total to 83 since May 3rd.

As of right now, the Central Library will reopen on August 23rd, while all the others will reopen on August 24th. You can still use their library services by logging onto https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/manatee_county_public_library_system.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
Fred still a tropical depression
Fred getting organized again near Cuba
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say
8am Fred Update Friday
8 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and is still disorganized Friday morning
First week back and school district leaders in Manatee County are switching things up in an...
COVID cases in Manatee schools force district to go back to basic procedures

Latest News

Price Gouging Hotline
Florida attorney general activates price gouging hotline ahead of Fred
8 p.m. advisory still keeping it off the Suncoast
Fred’s future path shifts west off Suncoast
Fred becomes less of a threat for Suncoast
Fred still struggling to gain strength near Cuba
Community COVID-19 testing hours in Sarasota County for Saturday, Aug.14