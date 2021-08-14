Fred stays in mind as Grace moves towards sight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The remnants of Fred move away from Cuba and into The Gulf. Late tonight into Sunday, Fred will try to strengthen back to Tropical Depression status before turning course for the West Panhandle of Florida to Mississippi. As it turns to the north Sunday, we could see some outer banding showers develop, leading to scattered storms across the region.

Fred is expected to hit the northern Gulf coast between Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm.

Moving into this week, scattered storm chances remain in place as the focus starts to turn towards Tropical Storm Grace. Grace is tracking towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The track into midweek has Grace moving towards the Dominican Republic and Haiti. By late week, into next weekend, the track does include the Suncoast in the cone of uncertainty. At this point, it is too early for a track or intensity.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.