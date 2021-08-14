Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fred stays in mind as Grace moves towards sight

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The remnants of Fred move away from Cuba and into The Gulf. Late tonight into Sunday, Fred will try to strengthen back to Tropical Depression status before turning course for the West Panhandle of Florida to Mississippi. As it turns to the north Sunday, we could see some outer banding showers develop, leading to scattered storms across the region.

Fred is expected to hit the northern Gulf coast between Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm.

Moving into this week, scattered storm chances remain in place as the focus starts to turn towards Tropical Storm Grace. Grace is tracking towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The track into midweek has Grace moving towards the Dominican Republic and Haiti. By late week, into next weekend, the track does include the Suncoast in the cone of uncertainty. At this point, it is too early for a track or intensity.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast
Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
8am Fred Update Friday
8 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and is still disorganized Friday morning
Manatee County Schools to hold emergency meeting Monday on mask mandate
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say

Latest News

Back to school event at CRPE Ministries Sarasota
As we keep Fred in sight, eyes start to turn towards Grace
Weather Forecast: Saturday Evening, August 14, 2021
Steven Lewter
Alleged carjacker tries twice, fails twice, Bradenton Beach police say
5 P.M Remnants of Fred
5 p.m. Update - Remnants of Fred and Tropical Storm Grace