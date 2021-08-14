Fred expected to regain tropical storm status Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mountains of Hispaniola and Cuba have taken their toll on Fred today. The center of circulation is hard to find according to the meteorologist aboard the hurricane hunter aircraft flying into the system. Indications are that the system will emerge off the NW tip of Cuba and could regain tropical storm status later in the day on Saturday.

Wind shear continues to be an obstacle as well with Fred as an area of low pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere continues to spin in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

As of 11 p.m. Friday night, the winds remain at 35 mph and the storm is moving to the west at 12 mph. The forecast track has shifted west once again and if this trend continues we won’t see any large impacts from Fred here along the Suncoast.

The chances for seeing tropical-storm-force winds have dropped to 10% for the coastal locations of west-central Florida which include our coastline.

We still expect to see some feeder bands moving over parts of the Suncoast so some torrential downpours are possible along with a small chance for an isolated tornado or two. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible here along with some higher amounts in some isolated areas. We will see some high waves which will cause some rip currents.

Winds on Saturday will be out of the ENE at 15-20 mph increasing to 25 by late Saturday evening. Now some of the rain bands will produce some higher gusts at times but not expecting any sustained winds in excess of 30 mph. Since it is a poorly organized system most of the storminess will be near and to the right of the center of Fred.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.