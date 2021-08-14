Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida attorney general activates price gouging hotline ahead of Fred

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the state’s Price Gouging Hotline as Fred approaches.

The activation follows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency declaration for several counties, including Manatee County.

Floridians can now report instances of extreme price increases of essential items needed to prepare for a potential storm. Florida’s price gouging law only applies to items and services essential to preparing for or recovering from a storm within the areas of a state of emergency.

“With Tropical Depression Fred approaching our shores, I’m urging all Floridians to be prepared. I’ve activated the state’s price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases of essential goods in areas covered by the declared state of emergency,” said Moody. “Help us protect consumers - if you suspect price gouging, report it to my office using the free No Scam reporting app or calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM.”

During a storm-related state of emergency, state law does not allow excessive increases in the price of essential items, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, and equipment, needed as a result of a storm.

For tips on reporting price gouging, click here.

Price Gouging Hotline
Price Gouging Hotline(Attorney General Ashley Moody)

Community COVID-19 testing hours in Sarasota County for Saturday, Aug.14