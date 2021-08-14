Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Back to school event at CRPE Ministries Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Centro Restauracion Pacto Eterno church in Sarasota held a back to school event.

The event had 25 vendors including booths that offered tax services and mortgage help. The event also had a blood bank and offered COVID-19 testing. Food and a bouncy house was on the premises as backpacks were handed out for school.

The event happened later in the year than usual, but the organizers were able to find a day where all the desired vendors could attend. The Pastor stated that he wanted to help the community the best he could with the event.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast
Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
8am Fred Update Friday
8 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and is still disorganized Friday morning
Manatee County Schools to hold emergency meeting Monday on mask mandate
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say

Latest News

Steven Lewter
Alleged carjacker tries twice, fails twice, Bradenton Beach police say
5 P.M Remnants of Fred
5 p.m. Update - Remnants of Fred and Tropical Storm Grace
News
Good Morning Suncoast at 7:00am - Saturday August 14, 2021
News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Saturday August 14, 2021