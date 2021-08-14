Back to school event at CRPE Ministries Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Centro Restauracion Pacto Eterno church in Sarasota held a back to school event.

The event had 25 vendors including booths that offered tax services and mortgage help. The event also had a blood bank and offered COVID-19 testing. Food and a bouncy house was on the premises as backpacks were handed out for school.

The event happened later in the year than usual, but the organizers were able to find a day where all the desired vendors could attend. The Pastor stated that he wanted to help the community the best he could with the event.

