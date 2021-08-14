Alleged carjacker tries twice, fails twice, Bradenton Beach police say

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A would-be carjacker failed twice Friday to steal cars in Bradenton Beach, when the victims simply failed to cooperate, police said.

At about 4 p.m., a family parked their car at Coquina Beach, Bradenton Beach police said. As the parents exited the vehicle to assist their two children, a man identified as Steven Lewter, 43, jumped in the driver’s seat to steal the vehicle, but the keys were not in the ignition.

The victims told police Lewter pulled a knife and demanded the keys. The wife refused and began screaming for help.

Lewter allegedly abandoned the attempted theft and ran away, police said. He soon found another vehicle with a man inside. Again, police say, Lewter brandished a knife and demanded the owner surrender his vehicle. Again, the owner refused.

The second victim said Lewter began swinging the knife but appeared upset and possibly intoxicated. The man was able to subdue Lewter until police arrived.

Lewter was arrested and charged with attempted car jacking and aggravated battery.

