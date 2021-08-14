8 a.m. Update - Fred’s track continues to move west

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 8 a.m., tropical depression Fred is about 50 miles south of Key West. The depression is moving toward the west near 13 mph. Heavy rain is falling over the Keys this morning.

A turn toward the northwest is expected on Saturday, and this general motion should continue through early Monday. On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass near or west of the lower Florida Keys on Saturday, and move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday night and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through early Saturday. After that, slow strengthening is forecast, and Fred could become a tropical storm again by late Saturday or Saturday night.

Tonight through Monday, 3-6 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys, southern and central Florida north towards the Big Bend, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. Heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding impacts, and cause new minor flooding across the western Florida Peninsula and exacerbate ongoing minor to isolated moderate flooding in northern Florida.

The tropical storm watch along the west coast of Florida has been discontinued. Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the warning area across the Florida Keys on Saturday. Swells generated by Fred are expected to spread across the Florida Keys and southern Florida by early Saturday and increase along the west coast of Florida Saturday night and Sunday. A tornado or two may be possible starting Saturday afternoon across portions of central and southern Florida.

Fred Sat 5am Saturday (Station)

