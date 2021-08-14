Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

11 a.m. Update - Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Grace

GRACE 11 AM SATURDAY UPDATE
GRACE 11 AM SATURDAY UPDATE(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking two storms in the tropics now. Tropical depression Fred is moving much farther west than Friday’s official track. Maximum winds are 35 mph. We will see some afternoon thunderstorms Saturday, then some morning rain and afternoon thunderstorms for Sunday. A thunderstorm is still possible Monday morning as the center of Fred makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Fred is likely to regain tropical storm strength through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning with 40 mph winds. This storm will take a similar track to Fred’s across the Caribbean islands and Cuba. It is too early to tell how or when it may affect Florida by the end of the coming week.

Make sure to download the ABC7 First Alert Mobile Weather App for your smartphone to receive automatic updates on these storms.

FRED 11 AM SATURDAY UPDATE
FRED 11 AM SATURDAY UPDATE(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.
Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast
Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
8am Fred Update Friday
8 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and is still disorganized Friday morning
Manatee County Schools to hold emergency meeting Monday on mask mandate
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say

Latest News

Steven Lewter
Alleged carjacker tries twice, fails twice, Bradenton Beach police say
Feds raise concerns over Florida’s school mask policy
8am Update Fred
8 a.m. Update - Fred’s track continues to move west
Fred 5am update Saturday
5 a.m. Update - Fred’s track continues to move west