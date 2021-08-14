11 a.m. Update - Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Grace

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking two storms in the tropics now. Tropical depression Fred is moving much farther west than Friday’s official track. Maximum winds are 35 mph. We will see some afternoon thunderstorms Saturday, then some morning rain and afternoon thunderstorms for Sunday. A thunderstorm is still possible Monday morning as the center of Fred makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Fred is likely to regain tropical storm strength through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning with 40 mph winds. This storm will take a similar track to Fred’s across the Caribbean islands and Cuba. It is too early to tell how or when it may affect Florida by the end of the coming week.

