Waterfront businesses on the Suncoast preparing for Fred

Waterfront businesses on the Suncoast getting ready for the storm.
Waterfront businesses on the Suncoast getting ready for the storm.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - As Tropical Depression Fred approaches Florida, Suncoast business owners are getting ready for it.

“We want to protect our restaurant, protect our employees, protect our guests,” said Justin Pachota, Owner of Sharky’s on the Pier. “It’s important that we’re ready to go.”

That’s why Sharky’s in Venice and other waterfront restaurants are preparing for the storm.

“We make sure we have nothing loose out, we have sandbags ready in case we need it,” said Pachota. “Any items that need to be tied down, we’ve got that ready to go. We start our storm prep at the beginning of the hurricane season.”

Other preparations at these restaurants include removing dining room items and unplugging everything.

Pelican Alley Restaurant sits on the water of the Intracoastal in Nokomis. Just recently, they installed dura rock which helps protect his business from these storms.

“We put that up the wall three or four feet, everything there is vinyl,” said Tommy Adorna, owner of Pelican Alley Restaurant. “The floors are vinyl, so everything is resistant to water.”

This storm is something Pelican Alley, Sharky’s, and other waterfront businesses are taken seriously. Hurricane Irma knocked out Adorna’s business for 18 months.

“You’re always concerned because of a surge,” said Adorna. “Or if the tides are not right if it’s high and the storm comes through and we always have the potential of flooding.”

These waterfront restaurant owners also say they hope this storm pushes out the red tide.

