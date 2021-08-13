Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast

This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.
This Corsa Rally participant got a ticket for impersonating a Highway Patrol vehicle.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you were driving on Interstate 75 Friday, you may have noticed a slew of expensive luxury sports cars speeding south. They were participating in a leg of the Corsa America, one of the largest sports and luxury car rallies in the United States.

Rally drivers were heading from Tampa to spend the weekend in Miami, with a final stop planned in Key Largo on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol noticed, too.

On Friday, troopers say they initiated several traffic stops on I-75 in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties. They wrote a few tickets for excessive speed -- several in excess of 100 mph -- one for reckless driving and one Audi driver was charged with a misdemeanor violation for imitating a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

The FHP would like to remind everyone the maximum speed on Florida interstates is 70 mph.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
Fred still a tropical depression
Fred getting organized again near Cuba
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say
8am Fred Update Friday
8 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and is still disorganized Friday morning
First week back and school district leaders in Manatee County are switching things up in an...
COVID cases in Manatee schools force district to go back to basic procedures

Latest News

2pm Fred Update Friday
2 p.m. Update: Fred still weak, could become Tropical Storm later tonight
Red tide conditions improving, Sarasota County staff say
Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes holds a briefing recently outside the county...
Manatee County to brief public on storm prep, COVID cases
David T. Sanchez
Sarasota man faces 40 counts of possessing child porn