Troopers put a damper on exotic car rally passing through the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you were driving on Interstate 75 Friday, you may have noticed a slew of expensive luxury sports cars speeding south. They were participating in a leg of the Corsa America, one of the largest sports and luxury car rallies in the United States.

Rally drivers were heading from Tampa to spend the weekend in Miami, with a final stop planned in Key Largo on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol noticed, too.

On Friday, troopers say they initiated several traffic stops on I-75 in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties. They wrote a few tickets for excessive speed -- several in excess of 100 mph -- one for reckless driving and one Audi driver was charged with a misdemeanor violation for imitating a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

The FHP would like to remind everyone the maximum speed on Florida interstates is 70 mph.

