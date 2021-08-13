Advertise With Us
Sarasota man faces 40 counts of possessing child porn

David T. Sanchez
David T. Sanchez(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested after allegedly telling investigators he downloaded and viewed child pornography while going through “a phase,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the file-sharing company Dropbox, about a user uploading 21 videos and 3 images of suspected child pornography to a Dropbox server.

The disturbing images showed children, from infants to about 14 years of age, engaging in various sexual acts with adults, investigators said.

The account was traced to David T. Sanchez Jr., 55, of the 4000 block of Acorn Circle, the probable cause affidavit said.

As deputies interviewed Sanchez, he allegedly first denied seeing any of the images but later explained approximately one year ago, he went through a phase where he wanted to find the worst things he possible could on the dark web, “because he felt it was a challenge,” the affidavit said.

According to documents, Sanchez told deputies he did not view the content for sexual gratification but considered himself as a self-loathing masochist who is into hebephilia, specifically 14-year-old children.

Sanchez was charged with 40 separate counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

