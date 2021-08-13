Sandbag distribution opens Friday for Bradenton residents

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Ahead of what is expected to be Tropical Storm Fred by the time it reaches Manatee County, City of Bradenton officials will be distributing sandbags Friday to residents.

Sandbags will be available to city residents at the Public Works Annex on Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Residents are instructed to use Ninth Street West to enter into the area behind the annex, at 1411 Ninth St. W.

Sandbag distribution will be limited to 10 bags per car, and a valid ID to demonstrate city residency will be required.

Fred is forecasted to bring significant rain and storm surge to our already saturated area. Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather information and to sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts at www.bradentonFL.gov/codered or by calling 941-932- 9401.

