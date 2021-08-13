Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Schools to hold emergency meeting Monday on mask mandate

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss potentially creating a mask mandate as COVID cases rise in the school.

The meeting will take place Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss the issue. With the new school year barely underway, the School District of Manatee County has reported more COVID-19 cases in two days than all of the first week of school last year.

District spokesperson Michael Barber confirms most of the cases being seen so far are staff members. Barber says the school district will be moving forward with going back to all of the basic prevention methods that worked for them last year, like temperature checks and limiting nonessential visitors to campuses. Masks, for now, remain optional.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred still a tropical depression
Fred getting organized again near Cuba
Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say
First week back and school district leaders in Manatee County are switching things up in an...
COVID cases in Manatee schools force district to go back to basic procedures
Soon to be tropical storm again on Friday
Tropical storm watches now up for Florida

Latest News

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes holds a briefing recently outside the county...
Manatee County to brief public on storm prep, COVID cases
David T. Sanchez
Sarasota man faces 40 counts of possessing child porn
Jonathan Fierro
Landscaper charged with dumping without permits, authorities say
Fred 11 am Update
11 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and is still disorganized Friday morning