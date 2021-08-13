Manatee County Schools to hold emergency meeting Monday on mask mandate

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss potentially creating a mask mandate as COVID cases rise in the school.

The meeting will take place Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss the issue. With the new school year barely underway, the School District of Manatee County has reported more COVID-19 cases in two days than all of the first week of school last year.

District spokesperson Michael Barber confirms most of the cases being seen so far are staff members. Barber says the school district will be moving forward with going back to all of the basic prevention methods that worked for them last year, like temperature checks and limiting nonessential visitors to campuses. Masks, for now, remain optional.

