Manatee County to brief public on storm prep, COVID cases

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes and Public Safety Director Jacob Saur will deliver updates Friday at 3 p.m. regarding the latest on tropical depression Fred, as well as the county’s COVID cases.

The briefing will be streamed live on ABC7′s Facebook page, beginning at 3 p.m.

As of 11 a.m., tropical storm conditions are possible late Saturday and early Sunday along Florida’s Gulf coast. Saur will provide the latest projections on potential impacts to Manatee County this afternoon.

Hopes will provide information on COVID-19-related news.

