Landscaper charged with dumping without permits, authorities say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton landscaper has been arrested for dumping a large amount of yard debris on his property without permits, the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation said.

Jonathan Fierro, 34, of Bradenton, the owner of White Diamond Landscaping, was charged with felony littering for dumping yard waste debris covering an acre of his property off State Road 64 without the proper permits, as well as two misdemeanors for not securing those permits.

He was booked into the Manatee County Jail Aug. 10.

