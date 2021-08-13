Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Landscaper charged with dumping without permits, authorities say

Jonathan Fierro
Jonathan Fierro(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton landscaper has been arrested for dumping a large amount of yard debris on his property without permits, the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation said.

Jonathan Fierro, 34, of Bradenton, the owner of White Diamond Landscaping, was charged with felony littering for dumping yard waste debris covering an acre of his property off State Road 64 without the proper permits, as well as two misdemeanors for not securing those permits.

He was booked into the Manatee County Jail Aug. 10.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred still a tropical depression
Fred getting organized again near Cuba
Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say
Soon to be tropical storm again on Friday
Tropical storm watches now up for Florida
First week back and school district leaders in Manatee County are switching things up in an...
COVID cases in Manatee schools force district to go back to basic procedures

Latest News

Fred 11 am Update
11 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and is still disorganized Friday morning
Video shows a man stealing a catalytic converter July 29.
Catalytic converter thief caught on camera
A catalytic converter thief is caught on camera in Charlotte County.
Aug. 13 Charlotte County converter theft
Port Charlotte home hit by accidental gunfire, deputies say