Fred still struggling to gain strength near Cuba

Fred becomes less of a threat for Suncoast (National Hurricane Center)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is no longer in the cone of uncertainty as the latest forecast has shifted west. This means that our chances of tropical storm-force winds, which have been low, are going even lower tonight. It looks like we will not see any tropical storm watches or warnings for the Suncoast at this time. We will however still see a potential for some heavy rain still late Saturday through early Sunday. As is the case with these cyclones there will be a small chance for an isolated tornado when some of these feeder bands make their way through.

Winds remain at 35 mph and look to regain strength on Saturday but it will be a slow process as it is pretty well beaten up right now. The pressure has not dropped at all over the past 12 hours and is staying at 1013 MB. A weaker storm will cause the storm to get pushed more to the west farther away from the Suncoast.

There is still a chance that the center could reform on Saturday which would change the path once again but the chances of it moving back our way that is unlikely.

Our chances of getting tropical storm force winds have dropped below 20% for our area.

