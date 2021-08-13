Fred getting organized again near Cuba

S

ARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms are once again starting to gather around the center of what is left of Fred. It is still a poorly organized system as of the 8 p.m. advisory but now that it is over the warm waters of the SW Atlantic it will have a chance to reorganized after getting beat up over Hispaniola for the past 18 hours.

Storms starting to develop near center again (NOAA)

Satellite imagery is showing an explosion of storms with very cold cloud tops developing east of the center of Fred. Top winds remain at 35 mph and it continues to slow down now moving to the WNW at 7 mph. The pressure has not dropped it remains at 1012 millibars. Since the storm’s circulation is so broad now it should take a fairly long for it to get back to tropical storm status. Also being so close to Cuba will hinder it from developing anytime soon. The National Hurricane Center is suggesting it will be back to tropical storm status by late Friday as it moves toward the lower Keys in Florida.

There will still be some shear coming in from the west and northwest through the system so we are not expecting any kind of rapid intensification at this time. Most of the reliable models continue to take the center of the storm through the east Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and Sunday. Our chances of getting tropical storm force winds are low at 30% right now. It looks like it will be a breezy day on Saturday with the winds picking up to 20-30 mph Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Now we may see some tropical storm force wind gusts with some of the feeder bands or squalls moving through but not much of a chance for any long duration of tropical storm force winds.

Highest threat with Fred will be flooding (WWSB)

The biggest threat with Fred for the Suncoast remains the potential flooding concerns. With all the recent storms the ground is saturated and we could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain over a widespread area with some isolated areas getting 8+ inches and this would cause some areas of the Suncoast to flood over the weekend.

On Friday expect to see scattered late day storms once again with the possibility of a couple of those becoming strong to severe.

Saturday we start off with partly cloudy skies with increasing cloudiness throughout the day. There will be a few showers developing out ahead of Fred with the bulk of the heavy rain coming during the late afternoon and evening. The windy weather will begin to move in late Saturday and through Sunday. Winds near the coast will be in the range of 25-30 mph with some higher gusts at times up to low end tropical storm force (40-50 mph).

The chances of getting low end tropical storm force winds are low at this point less than 30% for most. It stands at 30% near the coast from Ft. Myers to Siesta Key.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.