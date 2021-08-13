Fred continues to track toward S. Florida

Fred still a tropical depression (WWSB)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical depression Fred is still struggling to gain strength on this Thursday night as the shear and the proximity to Cuba is keeping it as a tropical depression as of 11 p.m. Thursday night. We continue to see storms flair up around the center which was void of any storms this afternoon but the pressure has actually come up a little over the past few hours.

The low-level center and mid-level center do not stack and tilt quite a bit. This is a hindrance to strengthening. There is some question between the GFS (U.S. model) and the EURO forecast models. The Euro weakens the shear while the GFS keeps the strong shear through the weekend. Less shear means a stronger storm.

Once it starts to pull away from Cuba and gets into the Florida straits over some warmer water Fred will likely gain strength and be reclassified as a tropical storm on Friday as it closes in on the lower Keys in Florida. It still looks like it will be a weak tropical storm as it gets close to the Suncoast on Saturday evening but will still bring some heavy rain at times beginning Saturday evening through Sunday. Rainfall amounts could be as high as 3-6 inches with some isolated areas getting 8+ inches.

There are a couple of things that are concerning about the intensity the fact that the SE Gulf of Mexico is very warm upper 80′s and the shear may relax a bit. This would give the storm a little more punch but I am not expecting any type of rapid intensification. The cone or forecast track has been shifting west lately and if it continues then the chances of seeing any sustained tropical storm-force winds will go down for the Suncoast.

