Community COVID-19 testing hours in Sarasota County for Saturday, Aug.14

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the possible weather impacts from Tropical Depression Fred, the COVID-19 testing sites at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center and Dallas White Park will be open 9 a.m. to noon.

• Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This site is operated by Lab Services.

• Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This site is operated by Lab Services.

The testing site at the former kennel club plans to be open normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they could possibly suspend operations if the weather gets too bad.

• Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This site is operated by Nomi Health.

All three sites are closed Sunday, and will resume normal operations Monday, Aug. 16.

Florida Department of Health (DOH) guidance remains that the vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be vital to ending the pandemic, including combating the recent case increases locally, nationally, and globally.

