Catalytic converter thief caught on camera

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a catalytic converter theft in Port Charlotte.

Surveillance video caught an individual stealing a catalytic converter July 29 from a van in a parking lot. The entire theft look less than 90 seconds.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Jason Fisher, 46. Fisher is also a suspect in another catalytic converter theft as well.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Fisher. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency number, 941-639-0013, or message them through Facebook or its free mobile app.

You may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Jason Fisher (CCSO)

