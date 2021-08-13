5 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and disorganized Friday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical depression Fred is slowing down and still a weak and disorganized cyclone this morning. Winds at the center of the storm are 35 mph. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight or Saturday. On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba through tonight, be near the Florida Keys and southern Florida on Saturday, and near the west coast of Florida on Sunday.

This morning’s official track is closer to the Florida coast Sunday than previous tracks. But there is still uncertainty in computer models this morning. The track will become better defined this afternoon and Saturday morning.

We will continue to update the latest track every three hours with updates from the National Hurricane Center. And you can download the ABC7 First Alert Weather App for your smartphone to receive updates automatically.

